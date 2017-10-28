Charter bus carrying high school football team, SUV involved in Rt. 30 deadly crash

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)- One person is dead after a crash involving an SUV and a charter bus carrying a York County high school varsity football team.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, along Route 30 East, near the Hellam exit, between Cool Springs and Frysville Roads.

Jasmine McCarter, 23, crossed a grassy median with her SUV, and crashed into the charter bus head-on. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. McCarter was the only person in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Nobody on the bus suffered life-threatening injuries, though the driver and two coaches did suffer injuries.

The bus, according to the Superintendent was carrying 21 students, 3 coaches and an athletic trainer.

Eastern York School District Superintendent Dr. Darla Pianowski said in a statement that none of the students were injured. She says the two coaches and the driver of the bus who were taken to the hospital have been released.

The bus was traveling home from a game at Martinsburg High School in the Spring Cove School District.

Dr. Darla Pianowski released a statement this morning saying:

Our number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. Although no students were physically injured during the accident, the district will have a crisis team in place on Monday at Eastern York High School for any students, parents or staff who may need assistance. We thank the emergency responders and district staff for immediately responding and taking care of our students and staff. The district will continue to cooperate with Hellam Township Police Department as they continue to investigate the accident. The Eastern York Board of School Directors, Administration, Faculty and Staff extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased driver who collided with the bus.

Dr. Darla Pianowski said in a statement that the bus is owned and operated by Krapf Bus Company with whom the district contacts transportation services.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.