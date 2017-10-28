Charter bus carrying high school football team, SUV involved in Rt. 30 deadly crash

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) One person is dead after a crash involving an SUV and a charter bus carrying a York County high school football team.

The York County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a tweet that the driver of the SUV was killed.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 1 on Route 30 East between Cool Springs and Frysville Roads.

A fire official told the York Daily Record the SUV traveling west crossed the center line of the highway and hit the bus.The bus was carrying members of the Eastern York High School varsity football team who were traveling home from a game.

The fire official also said two coaches and the driver of the charter bus were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known. No students were hurt.

The coroner’s office is expected to release more information about the person killed after their family is notified.