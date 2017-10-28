Annville Township Police, hockey team pair up for trick or treating

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)- The LVC Men’s Ice Hockey Team will partner with Annville Township Police to patrol local streets during trick or treat on the 31st.

Coach Parsons and the hockey players say they are walking in the community to help keep children safe during the festivities.

The team members will be wearing their LVC hockey jersey and safety vests.

Police say you can stop by the stationary safety sites set up with tables and treats on 100 Block of West Sheridan Street and the 400 Block of East Maple Street.

Annville’s trick or treating will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.