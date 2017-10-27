York teen charged as adult in robbery, shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year-old York boy has been arrested for a shooting that injured another teen Wednesday afternoon.

Jervin Perez is charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and firearms offenses for the incident in the 500 block of South Duke Street. He’s in York County Prison without bail pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 9.

During an interview at Wellspan York Hospital, the victim told a detective he knows the shooter as “J-Dolla” and pulled up his Facebook page. Police were able to identify Perez as “J-Dolla,” according to the criminal complaint.

The victim said he was walking with Perez and three others when Perez suddenly hit him on on back of the head with a gun, shot him once in the stomach then said, “give me everything.” He said he handed Perez about $430 and about a half-ounce of marijuana.

The York Dispatch reports the victim is a 15-year-old Dallastown boy.