York County says no to mini casinos, considers video gaming terminals

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – State lawmakers approved expanded gambling this week to end the budget stalemate. Leaders in at least one Midstate County are considering the idea for a specific kind of gambling.

Many people in York County are wondering if the county could get a satellite casino. York County Commissioners say the answer is most likely not.

“I don’t know if York County is ready for that. I really don’t have a strong feeling either way at this juncture,” York County Commissioner Chris Reilly (R) said.

Commission President Susan Byrnes is against the idea completely because she believes it could cause or worsen gambling addictions.

One thing Reilly does want to roll the dice on in the county is video gaming terminals.

“I’ve made my position known,” Reilly said. “I’m actively working with the state and local Restaurant and Tavern Owners Association. I’ve written an op-ed on the subject.”

Reilly believes the VGTs would give a big boost to the local economy.

“It would benefit small businesses,” Reilly said. “It would make them more competitive and obviously bring patrons to their restaurants and taverns. My interest in it as a county commissioner would be that that revenue source be shared among local and county government.”

The idea is getting mixed reviews on the streets of York.

“I think it’s an opportunity for some people who like to do it, but I’m also worried about people who can’t control themselves too,” said Kate Gillmen, of Red Lion.

Gov. Tom Wolf has not said yet if he’ll sign the bill into law. He has 10 days to make a decision after the bill hits his desk.

