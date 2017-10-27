Two dog parks in the works for Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Two dog parks are being planned for Harrisburg.

One park would go up at 1730 North 7th Street.

Friends of Midtown is raising money and working with Vartan Group, who owns the lot, to get that park up and running.

There’s also a proposal to revamp reservoir park and a dog park.

“It will increase park usage and bring in even more people imagine connecting those two thirds of petting owning household,” said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

The Reservoir Park dog park is included in the city’s upcoming budget proposal in November.