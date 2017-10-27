Thon fundraisers join 9-year-old cancer survivor on trick-or-treat night

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Trick-or-treat night was a memorable day for a Mechanicsburg girl who was too sick to go door-to-door last year.

Lexi Maher was a princess for Halloween. The nine-year-old had a royal court with her.

The entourage, Penn State students participating in Thon. The fundraiser raises money for Four Diamonds, an organization dedicated to assisting children and their families through care, support and research.

Lexi was diagnosed a year and half ago with a rare brain cancer, germinoma. She has been in remission for about 14 months.

Usually when you see students fundraising for Thon, they’re raising money by canning. However as of this fall, that type of fund raising has gone away for safety reason.

Clorisa Blankenship, Lexi’s mom, said Four Diamonds has done a lot for their family. She is hoping people find other ways to give.

Lexi plans on attending Thon in State College in February.