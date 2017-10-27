Suspicious person reported to police in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious person has been reported in Dauphin County.

The Swatara Township Police Department was notified Friday afternoon about an incident in the 6800 block of Somerset Street.

Just before 3 p.m., a boy was entering the front door of his home when a white SUV stopped in the street, police said.

According to police, a man in the vehicle asked the boy if he could come inside the house. The boy refused and was offered cookies by the man in the vehicle.

Once the boy fled into his home, he reported the incident to his father.

The child’s father looked for the white SUV, but the vehicle was already gone.

Police also searched the area for the vehicle and did not locate it.

The man in the SUV was described as being in his 20s, with cornrows.

A countywide BOLO was issued to all police agencies, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspicious person is asked to call the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550. Tips can also be submitted at swatarapolice.org.

