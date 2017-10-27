Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – You can safely get rid of unwanted prescription drugs at different locations across the state on Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Pennsylvania State Police are participating in the 14th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medicine may be dropped off at any of the hundreds of secure locations throughout the state.

The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

To find a take back location near you, visit ddap.pa.gov.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.