Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – You can safely get rid of unwanted prescription drugs at different locations across the state on Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Pennsylvania State Police are participating in the 14th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medicine may be dropped off at any of the hundreds of secure locations throughout the state.

The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

To find a take back location near you, visit ddap.pa.gov.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s