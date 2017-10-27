Restaurant Report: Black residue, warm deli meat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found mold, potential food contamination, and dirty ice machines in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Pat and Carla’s Italian Eatery on Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg was out of compliance with 17 violations. The inspection report says produce, deli meat, and cheese were stored at too warm of a temperature, potentially hazardous foods were not being date marked, there was residue built up in the ice machine, and vents were emitting dust and dirt into the air, potentially contaminating nearby food.

Giuseppe’s Brothers Pizza on South 18th Street in Camp Hill was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. There was “black, mold-like residue” in the ice machine and the self-serve soda machine, food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, and there was an accumulation of static dust throughout the facility.

River House Restaurant on Craley Road in Wrightsville was out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge “failed in their duties and responsibilities.” The facility had to throw out garlic-infused oil because it was stored in a way that could grow harmful pathogens. Pots and pans were not being sanitized, and food employees were not wearing hair restraints.

Establishments with no violations include Hotel Hershey, Souvlaki Boys in Lancaster, Old Republic Distillery in York, and the Courtyard Café at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon.

The Department of Agriculture has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

