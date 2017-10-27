Man wanted in rape and murder of Ohio toddler arrested in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP/WHTM)– The man accused of raping and murdering an Ohio toddler was arrested in Pennsylvania, according to police.

Joshua Gurto was arrested early Friday morning according to a post on the Conneaut Police Department facebook page. No other details were released.

Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against the 37-year-old Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

On Oct. 7, police responded to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut (KAW’-nee-awt), northeast of Cleveland. The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gurto.

Police in Pittsburgh are asking the public to reach out if they saw him this week.

He was seen at a Sheetz store late Wednesday afternoon in Ohio Township, Allegheny County. He left on foot along a road that runs parallel to Interstate 79.

Gurto was also spotted two weeks ago in Erie.