Man found guilty of pointing handgun at young boys

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was convicted by a Dauphin County jury on Thursday of pointing a handgun at three young boys.

Dennis Cain was found guilty of three counts of simple assault by physical menace following a two day trial.

The charges stemmed for an incident that occurred July 14, 2016 in Lykens.

Three boys, ages 7, 10, and 11, were having a sleepover at one of their grandmother’s homes.

Cain, a relative of one of the children, lived on the other half of the duplex in the home.

He testified that he heard noises coming from the other side of the home and went over with a gun to investigate.

The boys all testified that Cain came up to the locked second floor bedroom where they were watching television and playing video games.

Cain banged on the door and yelled for them to open it.

The boys testified that Cain pointed his handgun at them once the door was opened.

Sentencing for Cain is scheduled for Dec. 8.

