Local homes no-shows on real estate websites

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – John Spayd figured something was wrong.

No buyers seemed interested in his four-bedroom home in Manheim Township, despite its desirable location.

“Normally you’re on the MLS just like that,” Spayd said. “It was a surprise because we were like, where are the showings? Where are the showings?”

For a while, the 2,700 square foot home didn’t appear on popular real estate websites like Zillow and Realtor.com.

Tom Blefko, the vice president of operations at Re/Max Associates of Lancaster, said the problem began when realtors switched to a new MLS, the system that allows realtors to share property information.

“The problem that you have when you bring together all these MLSs is there’s going to be bugs and glitches,” Blefko said.

Experts are working out the kinks and they hope the new MLS system will be better.

“This could last for days, it could last for weeks, for months,” Blefko said. “It’s anybody’s guess at this point.”

Spayd’s home has finally appeared online. Still, he knows what other sellers are going through.

“We’re caught in the middle right now,” he said.