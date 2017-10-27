Local health care centers to assist people with ACA open enrollment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Open enrollment for the Affordable Health Care Act starts soon but the signup period is shorter this year.

Millions of Americans will start signing up for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) also known as Obamacare, a law Republicans have vowed to repeal.

The enrollment period starts on November 1. This year, the open enrollment period ends on December 15. It is only 45 days compared to the 90 days last year.

The Trump administration has shortened the length of this year’s enrollment period, cut advertising dollars, and slashed funding for programs that assist in enrollment.

There are still places that offer assistance. The Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers has free services to help. Trained and certified counselors are available at locations through the midstate including the Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg and Southeast Lancaster Health Services.

“It’s really important, even if you have marketplace coverage now, not just to assume that the coverage you have now is what you’re going to want in 2018 because there have been changes to it, including the pricing,” said Cheri Rinehart, President and CEO of Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers.

To get help with open enrollment you can visit pachc.org to find a health center near you.