Legislation would end license suspensions for some non-driving convictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People convicted of drug possession, theft and a few other non-driving crimes would no longer face a suspension of their driver’s license under legislation introduced in the state House of Representatives.

Rep. Rick Saccone (R-Allegheny/Washington) says one of his proposals, House Bill 42, would remove the license suspension for convictions such as theft, purchase of tobacco or alcohol by a minor, or carrying a false identification card.

A second measure, House Bill 163, would eliminate the license suspension for people convicted of crimes related to the possession, sale or delivery of controlled substances.

Saccone said license suspensions can take away a person’s livelihood, the ability to provide for their families, and their ability to be productive members of society.

House Bill 163 is awaiting a vote in the Transportation Committee, while House Bill 42 is in the Judiciary Committee.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.