Legislation would end license suspensions for some non-driving convictions

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People convicted of drug possession, theft and a few other non-driving crimes would no longer face a suspension of their driver’s license under legislation introduced in the state House of Representatives.

Rep. Rick Saccone (R-Allegheny/Washington) says one of his proposals, House Bill 42, would remove the license suspension for convictions such as theft, purchase of tobacco or alcohol by a minor, or carrying a false identification card.

A second measure, House Bill 163, would eliminate the license suspension for people convicted of crimes related to the possession, sale or delivery of controlled substances.

Saccone said license suspensions can take away a person’s livelihood, the ability to provide for their families, and their ability to be productive members of society.

House Bill 163 is awaiting a vote in the Transportation Committee, while House Bill 42 is in the Judiciary Committee.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s