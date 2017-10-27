LayZ hoverboard linked to second fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire that forced more than two dozen people from their Manchester homes this week was caused by the same brand of hoverboard linked to a March fire that killed two young Harrisburg girls, investigators said Friday.

The fire officials are warning people who have a Layz Board to get rid of it.

“Help us help you. Get the word out that these Layz Boards need to be discontinued from use,” Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

“We know that there are still boards out there,” Enterline said. “There were approximately 3,000 of these boards imported into the U.S. and we believe around 300 of them were sold locally.”

More than 500,000 hoverboards have been recalled for fire hazards since last year. The Layz Board brand, made in Shenzhen, China, is not among them because the company no longer exists.

“There is no one there to replace the board, fix the board, or give you your money back,” said Randall Poth, a product safety investigator. He says safer hoverboards have a UL certification.

Both the Harrisburg and Manchester fire departments will take the hoverboards and dispose of them properly. They are looking for an organization or group to offer a safer replacement to people who turn in their unsafe hoverboards.

The firefighters also called on lawmakers to take action to prevent hoverboard fires, saying sprinklers in new homes can help prevent serious fires.