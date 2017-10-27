Lancaster shooting injures 1, police search for witnesses and suspects

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The victim, a 31-year-old Lancaster man, was found along the 300 block of South Marshall Street in Lancaster city at 3:18 a.m. Friday.

According to a police release, the man had a gun shot wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting. The crime scene is being processed for evidence. Investigators are also trying to find witnesses to the shooting.

 

