Farm Show exhibit deadlines approaching

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who want to show off their animals or products at the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show will need to be mindful of approaching deadlines.

Entries for livestock must be postmarked or submitted electronically by Nov. 3. Eligible livestock include beef cattle, dairy cattle, dairy goats, meat goats, horses, sheep and swine.

Market livestock entries were due Oct. 15.

Nov. 3 is also the registration deadline for agricultural education demonstrations, agricultural education window exhibits and square dancing.

Cheese entries must be submitted by Nov. 6, while wine must be submitted by Nov. 10.

Other entry deadlines include Nov. 13 for poultry and Nov. 17 for cider.

A December 1 deadline has been set for agricultural education agriscience fair entries, agricultural education horticultural exhibits, rabbits, sheep to shawl and youth fleece to shawl.

Wool must be entered by Dec. 15.

“We chose this year’s theme ‘Strength in Our Diversity’ to reflect the range of people, products, production practices and traditions of agriculture in Pennsylvania. That diversity is what gives our industry strength and what makes it the cornerstone of our state’s economy,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We need your help to give visitors a slice of the best of all of Pennsylvania agriculture so, if you’re interested in showcasing your contributions to agriculture, be sure to submit your entries by the upcoming registration deadlines.”

Anyone with interest can submit entries online at pafarmliv.fairwire.com or by mailing to Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Rules, regulations and entry forms can be found at farmshow.pa.gov by clicking “exhibit.”

