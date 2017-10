EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 16-year-old Lancaster County boy who ran away from home.

Tyler Joseph Mieczkowski, 16, of Ephrata, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He left his home through a window and was discovered missing at 12:54 a.m., borough police said in a news release Friday.

Mieczkowski was last seen wearing jeans and a hoodie, and he may have a backpack.

Anyone with information should call Ephrata police at 717-733-8611.