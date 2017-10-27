Deadly fire ruled as arson, person of interest in custody

The Associated Press

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – A fire that killed two children and seriously injured a third has been ruled as arson, and prosecutors say a person of interest is in custody.

The coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Devon Major and 16-year-old Erik Dupree as the two killed in the fire Wednesday night in Laflin, Pennsylvania. The coroner says the boys died from carbon monoxide poisoning from smoke inhalation.

An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital from the scene where he was listed in critical condition.

The Luzerne County district attorney’s office says the fire was arson, and police identified an adult male as a person of interest. Police say the man was taken into custody on an existing arrest warrant.

No charges have been filed in connection with the fire.

