Chambersburg man accused of striking cyclist in hit-run crash

By Published:
Cody E. Tarpley (Chambersburg Police Department)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that involved a bicyclist earlier this month.

Cody E. Tarpley, 29, is accused of hitting the cyclist in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, near the Coldbrook Square shopping center, on the night of Oct. 11.

Tarpley is charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury and a misdemeanor count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, police said.

He was arraigned Friday and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s