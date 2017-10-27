Chambersburg man accused of striking cyclist in hit-run crash

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that involved a bicyclist earlier this month.

Cody E. Tarpley, 29, is accused of hitting the cyclist in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, near the Coldbrook Square shopping center, on the night of Oct. 11.

Tarpley is charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury and a misdemeanor count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, police said.

He was arraigned Friday and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.