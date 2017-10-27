Boy delivers nearly 600 stuffed animals to children’s hospital

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Bryson Null made a promise, and he kept it.

Earlier this fall, the 8-year-old from Millersburg said he wanted to collect and deliver 100 stuffed animals to sick kids at Penn State Children’s Hospital. To say he exceeded his goal is an understatement.

“My first goal was a hundred,” said Null. “Then we moved on to two-hundred, three-hundred, four-hundred, five-hundred. Then our total was 580.”

Null got the idea to lend cheer to other children following his own hospital visit last year. While having his tonsils removed at Hershey, he learned that other kids were suffering from much more serious health conditions, including cancer.

“I just feel bad for them because they have to go through that,” said Null. “I want to help them feel better.”

“He doesn’t even realize the impact he’s going to have. And the number of smiles that he’s going to bring,” said Sarah Miller, a Child Life Support Associate at Penn State Children’s Hospital. “We will share these gifts with every division of pediatrics, from inpatient to outpatient children. Anybody who is having a tough day, or could use a pick-me-up during a course of treatment. A way to help them be brave.”

Null received donations of stuffed animals from his elementary school, private citizens and businesses around Millersburg and other parts of northern Dauphin County.