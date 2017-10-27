Arctic Cat recalls ROVs for fire risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Arctic Cat is recalling nearly 20,000 recreational off-highway vehicles because heat from the exhaust can melt the plastic panels behind the operator and passenger seat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall involves 2014 through 2017 Wildcat Trail and 2015 through 2017 Wildcat Sport models.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received 444 reports of the plastic panels melting, with five resulting in fires. No injuries have been reported.

The safety commission says owners should stop using the ROVs and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair.

Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.

