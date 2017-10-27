2nd driver dies from Hopewell Township crash

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chester County woman has died three days after a two-vehicle crash in Hopewell Township, the York County coroner said.

Coroner Pam Gay said 75-year-old Dollie Matalon, of Landenburg, died early Friday at Wellspan York Hospital.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Bridgeview Road and Orwig Road around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said 76-year-old Forest See, of Shrewsbury, was traveling west on Orwig Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Matalon’s car.

See died at the hospital on Tuesday.