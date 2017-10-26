Winter outlook: Will active hurricane season bring snowy December?

The calendar says we are approaching winter, but Mother Nature has been providing us with one of the warmest Octobers on record. The ABC27 Weather Team looked at the past and present to come up with an outlook for the season.

Each of the last three winters featured highlights of cold snaps and record-breaking snows but not necessarily brutal weather for the entire season. Warm weather has also been a staple for these winters, bringing relief from the Arctic air.

So, what could this fall warmth mean for this winter?

Warmth has been frequently coming up from the South over the last two months, with a southwest to northeast-oriented jet stream. This leads to a big ridge of high pressure and warm weather for the eastern United States, while cold and wet weather prevails over the Pacific Northwest, which is similar to a La Nina pattern that is expected to develop over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Past weather patterns tell us that warm air may be sticking around this winter.

But not so fast. Another big clue about the upcoming winter may be the active hurricane season in August and September. This year, in particular, we experienced high values of Accumulated Cyclone Energy, or ACE, which is a combined value of the strength and duration of named storms such as Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

Ben Reppert, a meteorologist for the weather communications department at Penn State, was tracking unusually high values.

“In the North Atlantic basin, the ACE is greater than 200 percent the normal, more than two times what you would typically expect,” Reppert said.

Reppert found a very strong correlation to high cyclone energy years and the start of the winter season.

“The strongest signal that can come out of this tends to be the tendency for December to want to be an active month or a snowy month in these parts,” he said. “In fact, again, four of the top five snowy Decembers in Harrisburg come after these high ACE years.”

Similar years with high tropical activity includes 1996, 2004, and 2010. Those years featured frequent rain and snow during the winter, but nothing record-breaking. The same thing can be said for the cold weather. Some weeks would be colder than others, but the winter stayed slightly above average.

With all of this in mind, how will this winter turn out? We expect a constant battle between warm and cold spells, with the warm air winning most rounds.

But this isn’t bad news for snow lovers. We believe above normal precipitation in the combined form of rain, ice and snow will occur with near seasonal snowfall.

Enjoy the mild fall weather while it lasts. Winter is coming.