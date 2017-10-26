What’s Going Around: coughs and bronchiolitis

UPMC Pinnacle’s Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill reports a surge in coughs.

Coughs can be from post nasal drainage, which can be caused by allergies, colds, or sinus infections. Sometimes a prolonged cough can be from a lung infection like pneumonia. The only way for your doctor to know is to listen to your child’s lungs. If your child’s cough is ever longer than two weeks, or if it is associated with wheezing or trouble breathing, you should have them seen by their doctor.

Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman said cough medicines are not recommended for young children.

“Your provider may have some safe alternatives to offer such as a cool mist humidifier, honey for children over a year old, clearing nasal mucous, and sleeping on an extra pillow and for children over two-years-old,” Zimmerman said. “Contact your doctor’s office before trying any treatments.”

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see higher numbers of sinusitis and non-strep sore throat cases in older kids, and increasing numbers of croup and bronchiolitis in younger kids.

They also saw an increased number of asthma exacerbations and concussions.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about bronchiolitis:

“Bronchiolitis is a virus-induced inflammation of the tiniest of the airways. This typically affects babies and toddlers.

With bronchiolitis, the small airways can swell shut/fill with mucous, which prevents oxygen from getting to the air sacs at the end. The air sacs are where oxygen is transferred to the blood, so if the air can’t get there, the body will have an oxygen deficit, which causes the symptoms. The lungs have millions of these air sacs, so most babies affected will be able to compensate by using the ones that aren’t swollen shut.

All babies with bronchiolitis will have a wet-sounding cough, but signs to watch for that indicate a more serious issue with breathing include sustained fast breathing, using the belly to breathe, an exaggerated expansion of the rib cage with every breath (called “retractions”), inability to eat or drink due to the fast breathing, and any purple or blue color around the mouth or lips.

Bronchiolitis follows a very typical course: It gets worse over the first four days, then starts to improve. The wet cough lasts during that time and then for about one to two weeks afterward. There is unfortunately no treatment to make bronchiolitis go away faster. The only treatment, if needed, is to provide oxygen to the baby to help maximize use of the air sacs that are still open.

It’s always important to have your child examined by their doctor for any concerns with breathing. Our best advice is to trust your gut as a parent that your child’s breathing isn’t quite right and seek medical attention sooner rather than later.”