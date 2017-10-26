West Hanover man pleads guilty to police shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been ordered to serve 5 to 10 years in state prison for shooting a state police trooper at his West Hanover Township home in 2014.

David E. Ricker, 53, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to felony aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, and leaving the scene of an accident, Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said.

Trooper Michael Trotta was investigating reports of someone driving over mailboxes on June 1, 2014, when he confronted a drunk and disorderly Ricker in his garage. Prosecutors said Ricker yelled profanities and pointed an AK-47 rifle at Trotta before the two exchanged gunfire. The trooper sustained four wounds to his arm and thigh and Ricker was shot twice in the stomach.

The district attorney’s office said Ricker is not eligible for release before he serves at least 50 months in prison and then only if he participates in certain rehabilitation programs.

Because of the injuries he sustained in the shooting, and to allow review of his medical records by the Department of Corrections, Ricker will be allowed to surrender to begin his sentence on Dec. 26.

