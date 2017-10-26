Skimming device found on bank ATM

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A skimming device has been found on an ATM at a Mechanicsburg-area bank.

Hampden Township police said the skimmer was found at the Citizen’s Bank at 4101 Carlisle Pike on Wednesday, just two days after a device was found on a gas pump at the Sun Up Market, at 101 North Market Street in Mechanicsburg.

The devices are used to steal personal information from bank cards.

Police said people should be extra cautious when they use ATMs, gas pumps, or other machines that accept or require a credit or debit card. They said people should inspect the card reader, tug on it to see if it feels loose, and not use any reader that is loose, scratched or has signs of tampering.

Another tip is to cover the keypad while entering your PIN. Police said many skimming devices have a small camera – the size of a pinhole – mounted under the top of the ATM to record numbers punched into the keypad.

Police added that most banks require customers to notify them promptly of a fraudulent transaction. The longer you wait, the harder it may be to dispute.

Also, since it may take weeks or months for a thief to use your card information or sell it to another thief, always check your bank and credit card statements for fraudulent purchases and charges.

Here are some other tips provided by police:

– When possible, choose credit over debit. In addition to avoiding the need to input your PIN, using a credit card instead of a debit card means using the bank’s money and not your own. If your information is compromised, once you have proven you did not make the charges, you don’t have to worry about waiting for the bank reimbursing those stolen funds from your personal bank account.

– Don’t assume all ATMs are the same. When possible, use machines located within financial institutions; exterior and third-party (private) ATMs are more susceptible to skimmers. Be particularly vigilant while on vacation as ATMs located in high tourist areas are prime targets.

– Be aware of your surroundings. Skimming devices can be both high- and low-tech. Oftentimes, thieves need to be close by to obtain the data captured by the skimming device; using a laptop and an internet or Bluetooth connection. Additionally, thieves may remain in the area to be able to quickly detach the device after it has been utilized by unassuming consumers. As simple as it may seem, thieves may also pose as customers just to be able to peek over your shoulder as you enter your PIN.

– When in doubt, just don’t use the ATM. Trust your gut, if something seems off, wait and find another one.