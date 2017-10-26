Sandi’s Breads: Healthy, Tasty, Fresh!

By Published:

Sandi’s Breads provides a great-tasting array of healthful baked goods.

“We are especially delighted to provide exceptional breads and pastries for the holiday season. Using our own stone-milled flours, we create artisan loaves and desserts that are perfect for the holiday table. We are taking orders now for the Thanksgiving holiday,” tells Sandi Smith, owner.

She brought plenty of delicious examples along with her today to show just how many options there are for this coming holiday season.

Learn more online or check out the video above!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s