Police searching for missing endangered man

Columbia, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say 21-year-old Jordan Fischer was forcibly removed from a home on the 500 block of Concord Lane in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County.

When Police arrived they were told Dustin Wetten, 30, had kicked in the front door and threatened a person living in the home. Police say Wetten then went upstairs, kicked open another door, grabbed Fisher and took him from the home.

Police do not know the whereabouts of Wetten or Fischer.

Wetten is possibly driving a gold Saturn L200 with PA registration JJA-1585.

Wetten has ties to towns in Lancaster, Dauphin, and Cumberland Counties. His last known address was in Enola. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the car or the men should contact police.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.