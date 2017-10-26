Penn State Health: Signs and Symptoms of a Stroke

By Published:

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted or severely reduced, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients. Within minutes, brain cells begin to die. A stroke is a medical emergency and prompt treatment is crucial. Early action can minimize brain damage and potential complications.

The good news is that strokes can be treated and prevented, and many fewer Americans die of stroke now than even 15 years ago.

Experts for Penn State Health will chat with us about some of the signs and symptoms of having a stroke to keep you and your family prepared in case of emergency.

