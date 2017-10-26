Pa. Senate OKs bill on POW-MIA flag

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate has passed legislation that would require the POW-MIA flag to be flown whenever the American and state flags are flown on state grounds.

Senate Bill 882 was unanimously approved Wednesday and sent to the House.

The legislation does not require local governments and school districts to fly the flag.

“We must never forget those we’ve lost in combat, or the men and women who never came home, either because they have sacrificed their lives or are held against their will,” sponsor Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) said in a statement. “This legislation will ensure we keep our promise to remember.”