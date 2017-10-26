Man convicted of indecently assaulting child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of indecent assault following an incident reported in December of 2015.

Dale Saunders, 42, was also convicted of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

In December of 2015, a 10-year-old girl reported she was touched at age 7 when she visited Saunders’ Susquehanna Township home.

Police filed charges against Saunders in February of 2016.

During trial testimony, the now 12-year-old girl described the assault.

“This young girl had to come into the courtroom and testify in front of her abuser. Such a circumstance would be difficult for any person who has been the victim of such a crime, let alone a young child. Her testimony was extremely compelling and the Commonwealth credits her bravery to go through this process so that other children may be protected,” said Dauphin County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer W. Gettle.

Sentencing for Saunders was set for Feb. 7, 2018.

Dauphin County Judge Scott Arthur Evans ordered Saunders to undergo a Megan’s Law evaluation.

