Man charged with strangulation following property dispute

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County arrested a man on Thursday after he was accused of assaulting a juvenile.

Richard Hoak, 55, of Dillsburg, was charged by Fairview Township police with strangulation, burglary, simple assault, harassment and required financial responsibility following the incident.

Police responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday to an address in the 200 block of Oak Knoll Road for a report that Hoak was assaulting a juvenile.

Hoak showed up at the home due to a property dispute and was not allowed inside, according to police.

Once he found an open door, Hoak entered and grabbed the juvenile family member around the throat to the point she could not breathe, police said.

The victim reported to police that she was near the point of passing out and Hoak threw her on a bed, restraining her hands behind her back.

Hoak then fled the home in a vehicle that had no insurance, police said.

The victim required medical attention for her injuries.

Hoak was arrested and remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail, which he eventually posted.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Nov. 8.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.