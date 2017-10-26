Lawmakers expand gaming to fund state budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a four-month budget stalemate, the Pennsylvania House and the Senate have passed a gaming expansion bill to provide revenue for the state’s spending plan.

The gaming bill would expand casino-style gambling to truck stops, online portals, airports, and 10 new mini-casino sites.

“Finally, I think we’re going to have regulated products and we’re going to get tax revenue that’s going to help not just the Lottery or the property tax relief fund, but also the General Fund,” House Majority Leader David Reed said.

Lawmakers hope to squeeze another $200 million a year or more from license fees and taxes on casino revenue.

“The fee revenue is the upfront revenue, but once everything gets up and running, you’ve got the tax revenue associated with the new facilities, VGT’s, the I-gaming, which will carry on for years ahead,” Reed said.

Opponents call the bill an “explosion” of gambling. Some lawmakers who voted for the bill still have concerns.

“Anytime you’re voting a 939-page bill from start to finish in less than 24 hours, I think there’s all kind of problems with that process,” state Rep. Leanne Krueger-Brankey (D-Delaware) said.

Krueger-Brankey and other Democrats plan to continue efforts to pass a reasonable tax on shale gas drilling.

“I’m not thrilled that we’re using gaming to balance a budget when we couldn’t even get a debate on a severance tax,” she said

Republican leadership has pledged “not to get in the way” of bringing a shale tax up for a vote.

“We’re not going to prevent a vote,” Reed said. “It’s going to come up when it’s going to come up. I anticipate you’re going to see a vote on that issue and a number of other issues that folks want to have votes on, and that’s OK. The majority will decide and we see where we go from there.”