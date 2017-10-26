Hospital sees increased upper respiratory infections, coughs, pneumonia

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Doctors at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital in York County are treating coughs, upper respiratory infections, allergies, and even pneumonia. This is especially common in children.

Doctors have tips to stay healthy. They say wash your hands often with soap, or use hand sanitizer if you can’t get to a sink. Don’t touch your face, get lots of sleep, and know when it’s time to go to the doctor or hospital.

“You should definitely be in contact with your primary care doctor if you have a prolonged cough. You should come to the emergency department or go to the hospital if you have shortness of breath, high fevers, if you have trouble walking around, climbing stairs, or you can’t catch your breath,” said Dr. Daniel Hornyak, emergency medical director at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital.

You should see a doctor if your cough lasts more than two weeks or if you have wheezing or trouble breathing with it.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.