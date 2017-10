HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A Harrisburg teen is recovering after a kidney transplant, according Harrisburg School District officials.

abc27 News has been following Saderiah Wallace’s story since the beginning the year. The senior at Harrisburg High School’s SciTech campus was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2015 and had been getting weekly dialysis treatments.

Wallace had a kidney transplant this week. School officials said the surgery went well. Recovery should take six to eight weeks.