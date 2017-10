WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two children died and another boy was seriously injured in a fire in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis says two boys, ages 12 and 16, were killed in the fire that broke out at a home in Laflin Wednesday night. Salavantis says an 8-year-old has been hospitalized in critical condition.

All three boys lived at the home. Police are now seeking an adult male person of interest.

An investigation is ongoing.