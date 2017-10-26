Cooler today, tracking some rain for the weekend

Today will be a cooler day as an upper level trough swings through the region. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with cooler and breezy conditions. Highs this afternoon will only be in the 50s. Tonight will bring decreasing clouds and chilly conditions. Lows will dip into the upper 30s for many backyards with patchy frost possible. Friday will be one of the nicest days this week with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid 60s. The weekend looks so-so.

Saturday will bring increasing clouds and warm conditions ahead of a cold front. The daylight hours will stay dry Saturday, but rain will develop by the evening hours. Rain will increase in intensity Saturday night and during the day Sunday. Sunday looks like a washout with steady rain through much of the day. Saturday will be in the upper 60s ahead of the front, with Sunday only in the lower 50s thanks to the rainy conditions. Moral of the story: Saturday will be the nicest day this weekend. Sunday looks like a washout. Stay tuned for forecast updates!