Childhood cancer research bill clears legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation to raise funds for pediatric cancer research is headed to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for his signature.

House Bill 46 would place a check-off box on state income tax returns so people could make contributions. The money would be deducted from a taxpayer’s refund and go to Pennsylvania institutions that conduct childhood cancer research.

The bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Thomas Caltagirone (D-Berks), said a majority of money currently raised for fighting cancer goes to adult cancer research. He said research conducted on children is almost always transferable to adult treatments, but adult research is not always transferable to children.

“Pediatric cancer is claiming too many young lives, causing too much suffering, and this bill will help raise the money we need to discover new treatments and eventually cures for pediatric cancers,” Caltagirone said in a statement.

Caltagirone introduced another bill to create a similar check-off box on driver’s licenses and vehicle registration forms. That proposal unanimously passed the House and is close to final passage in the Senate, he said.

