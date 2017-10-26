CAT to provide service to Mechanicsburg fulfillment center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Capital Area Transit (CAT) will offer a new transit route that officials said will help employees at a fulfillment center in Mechanicsburg.

Almost half of the 1,200 employees at Chewy Pet Products Fulfillment Center live in Harrisburg, according to a CAT press release. Chewy is located at 40 Dauphin Drive in Mechanicsburg.

CAT said the new route will help economic development in both Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

The exact route and schedule will be announced at a press conference Thursday, October 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the MLK Jr. Government Complex.

Chewy is an online pet products retailer.

