CAT adds route for Chewy workers from Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Area Transit has introduced a new service for people who live in Harrisburg and work at the Chewy.com fulfillment center in Mechanicsburg.

Chewy is one of the world’s largest online pet product retailers.

“I heard about Chewy months ago, but I didn’t have any transportation,” Derrick McClain of Harrisburg said.

Now, McClain has a job with the online pet supply company through a Salvation Army Harrisburg program that connects clients to good-paying jobs.,

Rev. Scott Minnich noticed the lack of transportation from Harrisburg to the suburbs. So did Chewy. The company reached out to Minnich to get the wheels rolling with CAT.

“One of the missing links was transportation access, so by doing this and working with Chewy, the partnership will help a lot of people who need those jobs get those jobs,” said Tom Reynolds, CAT’s interim general manager.

“They have a warehouse in Mechanicsburg, the city has a population thirsting for work,” Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said during a news conference at the City Government Center.

Papenfuse said 560 city residents work at Chewy, and 125 of them are using the new bus route which covers all Chewy shifts.

“We have to look for every opportunity we can to separate ourselves from our peer group. One of the ways to do that is to provide transportation for those who need it to get here, so it’s literally something that helps us sustain our business,” Chewy general manager Justin Canales said.

McClain is now excited about his future.

“I’ve got a retirement plan now, good health benefits and higher paying job in a good environment,” he said.

“When we can provide a win for the city, a win for Chewy, a win for CAT, and a win for the workers in Harrisburg, that’s a good day,” Minnich said.

