Camera catches driver passing school bus at stop

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man was charged after someone’s dashboard camera recorded him driving past a school bus as it dropped off a student, police said.

Southern Lancaster County Regional police released the video recorded Monday afternoon on Marticville Road in Pequea Township. The video shows a gray Chevrolet sedan travel off the roadway to go around the vehicle with the camera. The Chevy then passes the bus with its red lights activated.

The Chevy continued south on Marticville Road and pulled into a driveway about a half-mile from the bus stop, police said.

Officers said they found the Chevy and questioned the owner, 50-year-old Raymond Hylton, who admitted to the violations and had no excuse for his actions.

Hylton was charged with meeting or overtaking a school bus, a summary offense that carries penalties that include a $384 fine and costs, five points against a driver’s license, and a 60-day license suspension; overtaking a vehicle on the right, punishable by a $90 fine and costs and three points; and reckless driving, which carries a $265 fine and costs and a six-month license suspension.