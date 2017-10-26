Author Spotlight: Russell Frank’s Among the Woo People

By Published:

Author Russel Frank joins us today for an Author Spotlight segment with his book, Among the Woo People.

“The title Among the Woo People refers to the nickname my neighbors and I gave to the Penn State students with whom we shared the neighborhood. We called then the Woo people because of the sounds they would make before, after or during a football game or a party: Woooo!” tells Frank.

The book essentially houses a collection of columns written over the past 20 years for local media in State College. Many have to do with living, raising children and teaching at the university in a college town.

If you’re a Penn State fan, you’ll love connecting with State College through Russell’s book. You can learn more in the video above.

