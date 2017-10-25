York man gets up to 15 years for fatal playground punch

Kwamiere Durham (York County Prison)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An 18-year-old York man will serve up to 15 years in prison for fatally punching a man with spina bifida on a city playground.

Kwamiere Durham was ordered to serve six to 15 years after pleading guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Oscar Cherry III, according to court records.

Police said Cherry was at Girard Park on April 17 when a group of children threw rocks and sticks at him and called him names. When Cherry picked up a stick to defend himself, the children told Durham, their cousin, what happened.

Police say Durham confronted Cherry on the basketball courts and punched him in the face. Cherry fell, hit his head, and died the next day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

