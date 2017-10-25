What’s 100 calories of Halloween candy?

Whether you’re doling it out or your kids are bringing it home, you may be tempted by a lot of candy this Halloween.

Hershey’s Kisses are a calorie-counter’s favorite – less than 25 calories each. Four and a half come to 100 calories.

To get 100 calories from snack-sized Kit Kats, you can have a package and a half.

Twix are popular all year round, but for Halloween, they’re stubby. The good news? You get to eat two.

Want some peanut butter to go with your chocolate? These single Reese’s peanut butter cups are 110 calories to be exact, so leave a little behind – if you can.

And if sour is your thing, fruity Skittles might fill the bill. Twenty-five little Skittles total 100 calories.

Do you love chewy original Starbursts? You get five tries to figure out your favorite flavor.

And Brach’s candy corn lovers will be happy to hear that to reach 100 calories, you can have 13.6 candy kernels.

Consumer Reports nutritionists say that to keep from feeling deprived, it’s okay to leave room in your diet for some not-so-healthy treats. That way you’re more likely to stick to your regular healthy habits starting Nov. 1.

—

