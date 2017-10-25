Supreme Court candidates face off with election 2 weeks away

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The two candidates fighting for a full term on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will be debating the issues at a Harrisburg law school.

The hour-long forum at Widener University Commonwealth Law School on Wednesday pits Democrat Dwayne Woodruff against Republican Sallie Mundy.

Woodruff is a family court judge in Allegheny County and a former defensive back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mundy’s currently a Supreme Court justice, having been nominated by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to fill an unexpired term. She’s from Tioga, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Scranton.

The state’s highest court currently has five Democrats and two Republicans.

The election is Nov. 7.