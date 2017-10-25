Supreme Court candidates debate judicial ethics, gift policy

MARK SCOLFORO, The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Both candidates fighting for a full term on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court say they support greater transparency and improved ethics by the judiciary, but have different opinions about letting judges accept gifts.

Democratic candidate Dwayne Woodruff and Republican Sallie Mundy fielded several questions Wednesday on judicial ethics during a campaign forum at a Harrisburg law school.

Woodruff, a family court judge in Pittsburgh, favors a blanket gift ban.

Mundy, who was appointed to the high court, says she’s never been offered or accepted a gift while serving on appellate courts.

She supports limits on gifts but doesn’t want to reduce valuable communications between judges and lawyers at bar association conferences.

Three justices, but not Mundy, reported this year they accepted travel to a bar association meeting at a Caribbean resort.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s