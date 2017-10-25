Supreme Court candidates debate judicial ethics, gift policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Both candidates fighting for a full term on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court say they support greater transparency and improved ethics by the judiciary, but have different opinions about letting judges accept gifts.

Democratic candidate Dwayne Woodruff and Republican Sallie Mundy fielded several questions Wednesday on judicial ethics during a campaign forum at a Harrisburg law school.

Woodruff, a family court judge in Pittsburgh, favors a blanket gift ban.

Mundy, who was appointed to the high court, says she’s never been offered or accepted a gift while serving on appellate courts.

She supports limits on gifts but doesn’t want to reduce valuable communications between judges and lawyers at bar association conferences.

Three justices, but not Mundy, reported this year they accepted travel to a bar association meeting at a Caribbean resort.