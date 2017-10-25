Reward up to $5K in killing of gas station clerk

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads police to the killer of a gas station employee.

Aditya “Sunny” Anand, 44, was fatally shot while starting his shift at the Exxon station in the 1000 block of West Market Street on Oct. 17.

Investigators said the unknown robber apparently fired a shot next to Anand to scare him, then shot Anand in the chest as the clerk tried to flee through a nearby door.

The suspect is about 30-40 years old, about 5’10” tall, with a mustache and beard. He was wearing an olive-green waist length jacket, blue jeans with small holes in the front, and newer Nike Air Penny IV sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.