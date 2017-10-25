Report: Rockvale Outlets sold to New Jersey realty group

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An iconic piece of Lancaster County tourism reportedly has a new owner.

The Rockvale Outlets in East Lampeter Township are on the website for Wharton Realty Group.

The outlets along Route 30 were sold in an online auction after the previous owners defaulted on their mortgage.

Lancaster Online reports the New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group won the auction with a $30-million bid. The group, a turnaround specialist, apparently intends to make $10 million in upgrades and keep Rockvale open.

Joel Cliff, the director of communications with Discover Lancaster, said the deal seems promising.

“Marketing for us includes retail because it continues to be a big draw for visitors here,” he said.

ABC27 News reached out to representatives for Rockvale and Wharton Realty Group, but no phone calls were returned.

